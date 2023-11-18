Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 20

Asian stocks opened mixed after a $2.7 trillion rally in U.S. shares fueled by bets the Federal Reserve will end its hiking cycle fizzled out.

Australian stocks rose and Japanese shares declined, while equity futures in Hong Kong pointed to gains in early Asia trading, while contracts in mainland China signaled losses.

The S&P 500 inched above 4,500 on Friday to notch its third straight week of gains — the longest run since July.

Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.44% and Bitcoin was above 37,000-level. Brent crude was above $80 a barrel, whereas WTI Crude was above $76-mark.

At 5:30 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was up 13 or 0.07% at 19,815.

India's benchmark stock indices swung between gains and losses through Friday, following a mixed U.S. close on Thursday.

Banks, NBFCs and energy sectors dragged, whereas fast-moving consumer goods and autos rose.

The Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services constituents took a hit on Friday after the RBI's action on rising consumer loans worried investors.

Overseas investors turned net sellers on Friday after being net buyers over the last two sessions. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 477.8 crore, while domestic institutional investors—who have been net buyers since Oct. 14—also turned sellers and sold equities worth Rs 565.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee weakened by 3 paise to close at 83.27 against the U.S. dollar on Friday.