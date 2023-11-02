Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 2

Shares in Asia advanced following gains in U.S. stocks and bonds as the Federal Reserve held interest rates unchanged, bolstering hopes the rate-hiking cycle may be over.

Australian, South Korean and Japanese shares opened higher and equity futures for Hong Kong benchmark rose.

The S&P 500 rose 1.1% on Wednesday. The advance placed the U.S. index on track for its best week since March while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 benchmark rallied 1.8%. U.S. equity futures edged higher in early Asian trading.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell left the door open for further hikes in the central bank’s Wednesday decision, but noted that financial conditions have “tightened significantly in recent months driven by higher, longer—term bond yields, among other factors”.

Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.71% and Bitcoin was above 35,000-level. Brent crude was trading below $84 a barrel, whereas WTI Crude was below $81-mark.

At 5:45 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was unchanged at 19,246.5.

India's benchmark stock indices declined through Wednesday for the second consecutive session, ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates later in the day. The real estate, media and pharmaceutical sectors advanced, whereas metals fell the most.

Sensex slipped over 200 points from the day's high, whereas Nifty 50 declined nearly 100 points from the highest level of the day. Nifty 50 closed below the 19,000 level, whereas Sensex slipped below the 63,600 mark.

Overseas investors stayed net sellers of Indian equities for the sixth consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,816.9 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,622.1 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee weakened 3 paise to close at its all-time weakest level of 83.29 against the U.S. dollar.