Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 17

U.S. treasuries climbed after the latest economic figures underscored a gradual slowdown, reinforcing speculation the Federal Reserve will end its most aggressive hiking campaign in decades, Bloomberg reported.

The S&P 500 Index fell and the Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.01% and 0.01%, respectively, as of 1:01 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.30%.

Brent crude was trading 5.43% lower at $76.77 a barrel. Gold was up by 1.25% to $1,984.44 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices rose over 1% before paring gains to close at a four-week high on Thursday.

Information technology, healthcare and consumer durable sectors advanced, while banks and fast-moving consumer goods were under pressure.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 307 points, or 0.47%, higher at 65,982.48, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 90 points, or 0.46%, up at 19,765.20.

Overseas investors continued to be net buyers of Indian equities for the second day in a row on Thursday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 550.2 crore, while domestic institutional investors also remained net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 705.7 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee weakened 9 paise to close at 83.24 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.