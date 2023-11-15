Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 15

U.S. stocks pared losses after posting big gains this month, with traders awaiting the latest inflation data, remarks from Federal Reserve speakers, and results from giant retailers, Bloomberg reported.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 fell by 0.21% and 0.25%, respectively, as of 11:18 a.m. New York time on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.01%.

Brent crude was trading 1.03% higher at $82.27 a barrel. Gold was up by 0.13% to $1,942.68 an ounce.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 326 points down, or 0.50%, at 64,933.87, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 82 points, or 0.42%, lower at 19,443.55.

The Nifty 50 ended below 19,500, and the Sensex was below the 65,000 mark.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 14th day in a row on Monday. While foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,244.4 crore, domestic institutional investors mopped up equities worth Rs 830.4 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian currency closed flat at 83.33 against the U.S. dollar on Monday.