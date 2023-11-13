Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 13

U.S. stocks rose and bond yields fell, with traders looking past the Federal Reserve’s efforts to downplay the market’s dovish bid ahead of a key reading on consumer sentiment, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 rose by 0.45% and 0.83%, respectively, as of 9:56 p.m. New York time. Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.24%.

Brent crude was trading 1.41% higher at $81.14 a barrel. Gold was lower by 0.86% at $1,941.65 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices advanced after falling through Friday—the last session of Samvat 2079—following the weakness in global peers. Both the Nifty and Sensex reported over 9% returns in Samvat 2079.

Sensex closed near the 65,000 level, over 400 points up from its day's low, whereas the Nifty 50 was above the 19,400 mark, over 70 points from the lowest point of the day.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed up 73 points, or 0.11%, at 64,904.68, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 30 points, or 0.15%, higher at 19,425.35.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 13th day in a row on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 261.8 crore, while domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 822.6 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee weakened 5 paise to close at a record low of 83.34 against the U.S. dollar on Friday. Intraday, the local currency hit a fresh record low of 83.50.