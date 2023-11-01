Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 1

Asian stocks opened mixed after gains on Wall Street weren’t enough to offset a third monthly slide in the S&P 500.

Australian and South Korean shares edged higher while futures for Hong Kong slipped. Japanese stocks also rose. Contracts on the S&P 500 edged lower after the index rebounded in the final day of October, but still notched its worst monthly run since the onset of the pandemic.

The Bank of Japan loosened its grip on bond yields Tuesday, in a move that appeared to fall short of investors’ hopes for a clearer sign of progress toward policy tightening.

Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.92% and Bitcoin was above 34,000-level. Brent crude was trading above $87 a barrel, whereas WTI Crude was above $81-mark.

At 5:50 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was down 58 points of 0.30% at 19,105.

Indian stock benchmarks snapped two days of gains on Tuesday as investors are looking forward to the key interest rate decision of the U.S. Federal Reserve a day later.

During the day, the Sensex fell as much as 300.12 points, or 0.47%, to 63,812.53, while the Nifty declined 84.45 points, or 0.44%, to 19,056.45.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the fifth day in a row. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 696.02 crore, while domestic institutional investors mopped up equities worth Rs 340.25 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.

The Indian rupee closed at Rs 83.26 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.