Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On June 6

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% around 12.30 p.m. in New York while the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced ten basis points to 3.68%, while Bitcoin fell 5.2% to $25,838.34.

Energy stocks, including oil majors Chevron Corp. and Exxon Mobil Corp., pared gains owing to an oil supply cut from Saudi Arabia.

Equities in Europe fell and indexes in Asia were mostly higher.

Domestic benchmarks snapped a three-week losing streak with metals auto, media and PSU banking stocks leading the rally.

The Indian rupee closed lower against the U.S. dollar.

Foreign investors remained net sellers for the third straight day and offloaded equities worth Rs 700.98 crore. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors were net buyers for the third straight day and bought stocks worth Rs 1,195.98 crore.