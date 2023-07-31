Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 31

Asian equity futures pointed to gains across the region when markets open on Monday following a rally on Wall Street on Friday.

Contracts for Japan and Hong Kong rose at least 1% while those for Australia edged up 0.3%. Megacaps led gains in U.S. shares on Friday, with the Nasdaq 100 climbing almost 2% and the S&P 500 advancing 1%. Meta Platforms Inc. and Tesla Inc. each climbed more than 4%, while Intel Corp. rallied about 6.5% on a bullish sales forecast. Bond yields fell.

Meanwhile, Brent crude was below $85 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was around the $80-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 3.96% and Bitcoin was below 30,000-level.

At 5:40 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was up 65 points or 0.33% at 19,798.

India's benchmark stock indices ended with little change after falling through the day, led by a higher opening on Friday. I.T. and private banking sectors declined, whereas real estate, metals, and media shares gained. The indices ended lower for the second consecutive session.

The headline indices slipped this week, snapping four weeks of record-setting advances. Intraday, the Sensex fell below the 66,000 mark for the first time in two weeks, and the Nifty Midcap 100 hit a fresh all-time high.

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers on Friday for the second straight day. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,023.91 crore, while domestic institutional investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,634.37 crore.

The local currency weakened 32 paise to close at Rs 82.26 against the U.S. dollar on Friday.