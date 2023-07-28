Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 28

The yen rallied and Asian equities were set to open lower as a report that the Bank of Japan would discuss tweaking policy on Friday rumbled through markets from rates to stocks. Futures for equity benchmarks in Japan, Hong Kong and Australia all are pointed to declines.

Major equity benchmarks gained on Thursday as a report showed gross domestic product unexpectedly picked up steam in the second quarter, while U.S. pending home sales unexpectedly climbed in June.

The Nasdaq 100 climbed about 1% as a bullish forecast from Meta Platforms Inc. spurred a 7% rally in the shares. The S&P 500 was set for its highest since March 2022 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fluctuated.

Meanwhile, Brent crude was above $84 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was below the $80-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.01% and Bitcoin was below 30,000-level.

At 5:33 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was up 9 points or 0.05% at 19,660.

Back home, India's benchmark stock indices opened higher and started declining after early trade on Thursday, even as most global markets rose following a 25 basis points rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The auto and energy sectors declined, whereas pharma stocks advanced on the back of strong June quarter earnings.

Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net sellers on Thursday after two days of buying. Foreign portfolio investors sold stocks worth Rs 3,979.4 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought stocks worth Rs 2,528.2 crore.

The local currency strengthened about 6 paise to close at Rs 81.94 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.