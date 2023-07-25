Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 25

China is set to lead Asian stocks higher on optimism of more economic stimulus to come from Beijing, while Wall Street markets started the week with gains ahead of key central bank rate decisions.

Future contracts for Hong Kong stocks rallied almost 3%, while those in Japan and Australia also pointed to solid rises in early Tuesday trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose for an 11th straight day — its longest winning run since 2017. The S&P 500 traded near 4,550, while the Nasdaq 100 underperformed after a “special rebalance” that took effect Monday.

Meanwhile, Brent crude was above $82 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was around the $78-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 3.87%, whereas Bitcoin was below 30,000-level.

At 5:39 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was unchanged at 19,981.