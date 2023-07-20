Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 20

The U.S. stocks drifted on Wednesday as investors cheered a cooling inflation in the U.K.; however, they remained wary ahead of the tech sector's earnings, reported Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 2:23 p.m. New York time. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $75.38 a barrel, and gold futures were little changed.

India's benchmark stock indices logged fresh record highs in early trade before paring gains at midday and advancing to end at record closing levels on Wednesday.

Intraday, the Sensex rose 0.56% to scale a new high at 67,171.38 points, and the Nifty 50 jumped 0.52% to hit a record high of 19,851.70 points.

The S&P BSE Sensex Index closed up 302 points, or 0.45%, at 67,097.44, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was 84 points, or 0.42%, higher at 19,833.15.

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the fifth day in a row on Wednesday. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,165.5 crore, and domestic institutional investors remained net sellers and offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,134.5 crore.

The local currency weakened about 6 paise to close at Rs 82.10 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday.