Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 5

Wall Street kicked off the week with losses, with both stocks and bonds down in a signal that traders’ aggressive pricing of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve may have gone too far, Bloomberg reported.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 fell by 0.56% and 1.10%, respectively, as of 1:04 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.21%.

Brent crude was trading 0.41% lower at $78.56 a barrel. Gold was lower by 2.28% at $2,025.00 an ounce.

India's benchmark indices ended at a fresh high, gaining 2% for the first time in a year, as investors cheered the Bharatiya Janata Party's win in three Hindi heartland states.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 418.90 points, or 2.07%, higher at 20,686.80, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 1,383.93 points, or 2.05%, to close at 68,865.12. The BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 had closed over 2% higher on Nov. 11, 2022 and Dec. 26, 2022, respectively.

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the seventh consecutive session on Monday.

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,073.2 crore, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers in the last two sessions and bought stocks worth Rs 4,797.1 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee weakened 7 paise to close at 83.37 against the U.S. dollar on Monday.