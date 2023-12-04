Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 4

Indices in Asia traded mixed with those of Japan and Hong Kong trading lower while South Korea's Kospi and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained.

On Friday, U.S. stocks rebounded and bond yields fell after Jerome Powell said the policy rate is “well into restrictive territory"—even as he retained the option to hike further, reported Bloomberg.

Brent crude was trading 0.47% higher at $79.25 a barrel. Gold was higher by 0.96% at $2,092.08 an ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices ended higher for the fifth consecutive week and fourth consecutive session on Friday.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 135 points, or 0.67%, higher at 20,267.90, its highest-ever close after hitting an intraday high of 20,291.55. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 493 points, or 0.74%, up at 67,481.90.

Stocks of financial services and fast-moving consumer goods advanced, while automobiles and telecommunications were under pressure.

Overseas investors stayed net buyers for the sixth consecutive session on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 1,589.6 crore, while domestic institutional investors turned net buyers after staying sellers in the last session and bought stocks worth Rs 1,448.1 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian rupee strengthened 10 paise to close at 83.30 against the U.S. dollar on Friday.