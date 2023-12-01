Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Dec. 1

This month’s blistering rally in U.S. stocks struggled to gain further traction, with traders giving a lukewarm response to data that bolstered bets the Federal Reserve is done with its hiking cycle, Bloomberg reported.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 fell by 0.15% and 0.74%, respectively, as of 12:59 p.m. New York time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.72%.

Brent crude was trading 0.16% lower at $82.97 a barrel. Gold was down by 0.36% at $2,036.94 an ounce.

India's benchmark indices recovered to end higher after a volatile session on Thursday.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 87 points, or 0.13%, higher at 66,988.44, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 37 points, or 0.18%, up at 20,133.15.

Among sectoral indices, five rose, three declined and one ended flat. The Nifty Pharma and Realty gained the most, while the Nifty Bank and IT closed lower.

Overseas investors stayed net buyers of Indian equities for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 8,147.8 crore, and domestic institutional investors turned net sellers to offload stocks worth Rs 780.3 crore, the NSE data showed.

The Indian currency weakened 7 paise to close at its all-time weakest level of 83.40 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.