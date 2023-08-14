Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Aug. 14

Asian markets were set to fall on Monday after shares on Wall Street capped off a poor week on a down note and as China’s worsening property slump damps market sentiment.

Futures for stocks in Australia, Japan and Hong Kong all pointed lower, as did a gauge of U.S.-listed Chinese companies.

Friday’s U.S. trading session saw a slide in tech megacaps and mixed economic data leave stocks weak and struggling for direction. In choppy trading, the S&P 500 closed at a one-month low with a drop of just 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 notched its longest weekly losing streak this year, hovering around 15,000. Nvidia Corp. — which has more than tripled in 2023 — extended a four-day decline to 10%.

Meanwhile, Brent crude was trading below $87 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was around the $82-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.15% and Bitcoin was below 30,000-level.

At 5:17 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was down 36 points or 0.18% at 19,451.

India's benchmark stock indices declined through Friday for the second consecutive session dragged by losses in pharma and private-banking stocks.

The headlines indices fell for the third week in a row following RBI's decision on Thursday to impose a 10% incremental cash reserve ratio as a temporary measure on deposits between May 19 and July 28 to suck out surplus liquidity from the banking system after the 2,000 currency notes were deposited.

Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities after two days of buying. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,073.3 crore while domestic institutional investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 500.35 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The Indian rupee weakened 12 paise to close at 82.84 against the U.S. dollar. The yield on the 10-year bond closed 5 bps higher at 7.2%.