Stock Market Rally That Shocked Everyone Is Broadening Beyond Tech

The idea that gains would broaden out after being confined to an oligarchy of artificial-intelligence megacaps has been a prong in bull cases all year, and got a boost this week from a clutch of economic reports that again suggested a recession is still a way’s away. Stocks of all stripes benefited, with nine of ten S&P 500 members climbing. The index’s equal-weighted version beat the traditional one by 1 percentage point for the best week since January.