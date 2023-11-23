Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Trade Higher As HDFC Bank, RIL, ITC Lead; Mamaearth Hits 20% Upper Circuit
C.E. Info Systems Jumps As Board To Consider Fund Raise
Shares of C,E. Info Systems jumped following an exchange filing by the company, which said its board of directors will meet on Monday to consider and approve the proposal of raising funds.
The scrip rose as much as 6.5% to Rs. 2,323 apiece. It pared gains to trade 2.9% higher at Rs 2,243.90 apiece, as of 09:53 a.m. This compares to a 0.1% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
It has risen 115.04% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 63.60.
Out of 4 analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating and one suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an downside of 0.3%.
Sensex, Nifty Open Higher: Opening Bell
India's benchmark stock indices opened higher on Thursday. The yield on the 10-year government securities opened flat, whereas the rupee strengthened and opened at Rs 83.30.
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 60.04 points, or 0.09%, at 66,083.28 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 16.60 points or 0.08% higher at 19,828.45.
"The overall sentiment remains positive as the index (Nifty) has held above the crucial support level of 19,500," said Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities.
Resistance is positioned at 19,850 on the higher end; a breakthrough could potentially propel the Nifty towards the 20,200 mark, he added.
Sensex, Nifty Log Slim Gains In Pre-Open Trade
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Opens Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.26% on Thursday.
Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
The local currency strengthened 2 paise to open at 83.30 against the U.S dollar on Thursday.
It closed at 83.32 on Wednesday.
