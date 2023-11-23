Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Trade Higher As HDFC Bank, RIL, ITC Lead; Mamaearth Hits 20% Upper Circuit

The scrip rose as much as 6.5% to Rs. 2,323 apiece. It pared gains to trade 2.9% higher at Rs 2,243.90 apiece, as of 09:53 a.m. This compares to a 0.1% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 115.04% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 63.60.

Out of 4 analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating and one suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an downside of 0.3%.