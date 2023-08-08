Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Trade Lower As HDFC Bank, Infosys Drag; Gland Pharma Jumps Over 19%
Track all stock market updates for Aug. 8 here
Maruti Suzuki Approves Issuing Equity Shares To Suzuki Motor Corporation
Evaluated options to buy Suzuki equity in Gujarat plant
Approved issue of shares of the company on preferential allotment basis to SMC
Consideration for acquisition of 100% stake of SMC in Suzuki Motor Gujarat
Exchange Filing
Gland Pharma Shares Advance Over 19% After Q1 Earnings
Shares of Gland Pharma Ltd. surged nearly 20% after its first-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.
The generic injectables maker's net profit fell 15% year-on-year to Rs 194 crore in the three months through June, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 170 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Gland Pharma Q1 Results: Key Highlights (YoY)
Revenue rose 41% to Rs 1,209 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,198 crore).
Operating profit rose 9% to Rs 294 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 254 crore).
Operating margin stood at 24.3% as against 31.5% a year ago (Bloomberg estimate: 21.2%).
Shares of the Hyderabad-based pharma company rose 16.03% as of 9:37 a.m. compared to a flat benchmark BSE Sensex.
Of the 20 analysts tracking the company, 11 maintain a ‘buy’ rating, three suggest a ‘hold’, and six recommend a ‘sell’, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 1%.
Genus Power Infrastructures Bags Rs 2,210 Crore Smart Meter Order
Gets LOA for design, supply and operation of 21.7 lakh smart meters worth Rs 2,209.84 crore
Source: Exchange filing
Inox Wind Has 5.9% Equity Change Hands In 11 Large Trades
1.94 crore shares worth 5.9% equity traded in 11 pre-market trades
Buyers and sellers not known immediately
Source: Cogencis
Hero MotoCorp Receives Over 25,000 Bookings For Harley-Davidson X440
Over 65% bookings for top-end variant priced at Rs 2.69 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hero MotoCorp will start production of the Harley-Davidson X440 in September 2023.
To Commence customer deliveries from October onwards.
Source: Exchange filing