Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Trade Lower As HDFC Bank, Infosys Drag; Gland Pharma Jumps Over 19%

Shares of Gland Pharma Ltd. surged nearly 20% after its first-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.

The generic injectables maker's net profit fell 15% year-on-year to Rs 194 crore in the three months through June, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 170 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Gland Pharma Q1 Results: Key Highlights (YoY)

Revenue rose 41% to Rs 1,209 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,198 crore).

Operating profit rose 9% to Rs 294 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 254 crore).

Operating margin stood at 24.3% as against 31.5% a year ago (Bloomberg estimate: 21.2%).

Shares of the Hyderabad-based pharma company rose 16.03% as of 9:37 a.m. compared to a flat benchmark BSE Sensex.

Of the 20 analysts tracking the company, 11 maintain a ‘buy’ rating, three suggest a ‘hold’, and six recommend a ‘sell’, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 1%.