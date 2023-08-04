Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Open; Vedanta, SBI, M&M, Lupin, Airtel, Paytm In Focus
Sensex, Nifty Advance At Pre-Market
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 210.77 points or 0.32% at 65,451.45 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was 81.15 points or 0.42% higher at 19,462.80.
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Opens Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.19% on Friday
Rupee Opens Flat Against The U.S. Dollar
The local currency opened flat at Rs 82.74 against the U.S dollar on Friday
U.S. FDA Inspection At Granules Pharmaceuticals' Virginia Plant Ends With Zero Observations
U.S. FDA inspection at company's Chantilly plant ended with zero observations
Alert: Granules Pharmaceuticals is a wholly owned foreign subsidiary of Granules India
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 102.54
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.18%
Brent crude up 2.33% to $85.14 per barrel
Nymex crude up 0.29% at $81.79 per barrel
GIFT Nifty up 0.13% at 19,477 as of 8:10 a.m.
Bitcoin down 0.29% at 29,200