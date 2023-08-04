BQPrimeBusiness NewsStock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Open; Vedanta, SBI, M&M, Lupin, Airtel, Paytm In Focus
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Open; Vedanta, SBI, M&M, Lupin, Airtel, Paytm In Focus

Track all the stock market updates here.

04 Aug 2023, 9:09 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>National Stock Exchange. (Source: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
National Stock Exchange. (Source: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Sensex, Nifty Advance At Pre-Market

At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 210.77 points or 0.32% at 65,451.45 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was 81.15 points or 0.42% higher at 19,462.80.

Source: Bloomberg

ADVERTISEMENT

Yield On The 10-Year Bond Opens Flat

The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.19% on Friday

Source: Bloomberg


Rupee Opens Flat Against The U.S. Dollar

The local currency opened flat at Rs 82.74 against the U.S dollar on Friday

Source: Bloomberg

ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. FDA Inspection At Granules Pharmaceuticals' Virginia Plant Ends With Zero Observations

  • U.S. FDA inspection at company's Chantilly plant ended with zero observations

Alert: Granules Pharmaceuticals is a wholly owned foreign subsidiary of Granules India

Source: Exchange Filing


Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 102.54

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.18%

  • Brent crude up 2.33% to $85.14 per barrel

  • Nymex crude up 0.29% at $81.79 per barrel

  • GIFT Nifty up 0.13% at 19,477 as of 8:10 a.m.

  • Bitcoin down 0.29% at 29,200

ALSO READ

Asian Stocks Mixed As Traders Await US Jobs Data: Markets Wrap

Opinion
Asian Stocks Mixed As Traders Await US Jobs Data: Markets Wrap
Read More







ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT