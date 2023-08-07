Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Trade Higher As M&M, ICICI Bank, L&T Lead; SBI, Bajaj Finance Drag
PG Electroplast Hit A Record High After Q1 Earnings
Shares of PG Electroplast Ltd. hit a record high on Monday after first-quarter consolidated net profit rose.
The company's net profit rose 46.32% year-on-year to Rs 12.32 crore in the June quarter, according to an exchange filing.
PG Electroplast Q1FY24 (Consolidated, Year-On-Year)
Revenues down 25.93% at Rs 307.1 crore vs Rs 414.62 crore
Net profit up 46.32% at Rs 12.32 cr0re vs Rs 8.42 crore
Ebitda up 26.90% at Rs 25.71crore vs Rs 20.26 crore
Margins at 8.37% vs 4.88%.
Shares of PG Electroplast were trading 5.06% higher at Rs 1,642 apiece, compared to a 0.13% gain in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 11:32 a.m. The stock gained as much as 9.80%, to hit a record high, the most since Dec 14 2022.
The stock has risen nearly 46.6% year-to-date. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 13.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index at 68.
All three analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' on the stock, according to Bloomberg. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 13.8%.
Manorama Industries Locked In Upper Circuit As Q1 Profit, Revenue Surge
Shares of Manorama Industries hit the upper circuit on Monday as its consolidated profit surged 71% as revenue jumped over 50% in the first quarter.
The food and beverage manufacturer's strong performance is attributed to the continuous enhancement in demand and consumption within the chocolate, confectionery and cosmetic industry, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.
Manorama Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, Year-On-Year)
Revenue up 53% to Rs 111.6 crore vs Rs 73 crore.
Ebidta up 48% at Rs 18.6 crore vs Rs 12.6 crore.
Ebidta margin at 16.71% vs 17.28%.
Net profit up 71% at Rs 11.6 crore vs Rs 6.8 crore.
Shares of Manorama Industries were trading 5% higher at Rs 1,788.30 apiece compared to a 0.25% rise in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:43 a.m. 4.45%
The stock has risen nearly 74.98% year-to-date. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 6.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index is at 63.35.
Fineotex Chemical Shares Gain After Q1 Profit Rise
Shares of Fineotex Chemicals Ltd. advanced on Monday after the company reported a rise in its profit in Q1 FY24.
The specialty textiles chemical manufacturer's net profit rose 29.84% year-on-year to Rs 25.6 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing.
Fineotex Chemicals Ltd. Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue down 2.60% at Rs 132.2 crore.
Ebitda up 20.16% at Rs 31.5 crore.
Margins at 23.83% versus 19.32%.
Net profit up 29.84% at Rs 25.6 crore.
Shares of Fineotex Chemical rose 4.61%, before paring gains to trade 1.97% higher at 10:42 a.m., compared to a 0.29% rise in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index stood at 56.08.
Q1 Review: JK Tyre & Industries' Net Profit Jumps Multi-Fold
Restaurant Brands Asia Q1 (Standalone Year-On-Year)
Revenues up 25.3% at Rs 422.12 crore vs Rs 336.94 crore (Bloomberg Estimate Rs 451.28 crore)
Net loss of 22.15 crore vs loss of Rs 23.29 crore (Bloomberg Estimate Net loss of Rs 33.33 crore)
Ebitda up 45.8% at Rs 48.46 crore vs Rs 33.23 crore (Bloomberg Estimate Rs 50.95 crore)
Margins at 11.48% vs 9.86% (Bloomberg Estimate 11.29%)
Source: Exchange Filing