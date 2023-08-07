Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Trade Higher As M&M, ICICI Bank, L&T Lead; SBI, Bajaj Finance Drag

Shares of PG Electroplast Ltd. hit a record high on Monday after first-quarter consolidated net profit rose.

The company's net profit rose 46.32% year-on-year to Rs 12.32 crore in the June quarter, according to an exchange filing.

PG Electroplast Q1FY24 (Consolidated, Year-On-Year)

Revenues down 25.93% at Rs 307.1 crore vs Rs 414.62 crore

Net profit up 46.32% at Rs 12.32 cr0re vs Rs 8.42 crore

Ebitda up 26.90% at Rs 25.71crore vs Rs 20.26 crore

Margins at 8.37% vs 4.88%.

Shares of PG Electroplast were trading 5.06% higher at Rs 1,642 apiece, compared to a 0.13% gain in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 11:32 a.m. The stock gained as much as 9.80%, to hit a record high, the most since Dec 14 2022.

The stock has risen nearly 46.6% year-to-date. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 13.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index at 68.

All three analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' on the stock, according to Bloomberg. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 13.8%.