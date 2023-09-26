Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Trade Marginally Higher As L&T, HDFC Bank Lead; Zen Tech Advance Over 5%
Nuvama Wealth Management Lists At Rs 2750 Apiece On NSE
Nuvama Wealth Management lists at Rs 2750 apiece on the NSE
Nuvama Wealth Management lists at Rs 2699 apiece on the BSE
Voltamp Transformers Shares Decline After 12% Equity Changes Hands
Shares of Voltamp Transformers Ltd. fell over 5% on Tuesday after a large trade.
At least 12.1 lakh shares, or 12% equity, changed hands in large trades, according to Bloomberg data. The buyers and sellers, however, were not known immediately.
Shares of the company fell 4.03% to Rs 4,729.95 apiece, compared to a 0.04% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 9:47 a.m. The stock fell 5.63% to hit an intraday low of Rs 4,651 apiece.
It has risen 71.27% on a year-to-date basis. The relative strength index was at 37.24.
Of the five analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating and two have a 'hold' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month price targets given by analysts implies an upside of 6.8%.
Sensex, Nifty Opened Marginally Higher: Opening Bell
India's benchmark stock indices opened marginally higher on Tuesday. At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 75.80 points, or 0.11%, at 66,084.96 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 4 points or 0.02% higher at 19,687.20
Larsen & Toubro, ITC, Tata Steel, Eicher Motors, and Reliance Industries were the positively adding to the change in the Nifty 50 Index.
Whereas, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, TCS, Asian Paints, and Kotak Bank were negatively adding to the change.