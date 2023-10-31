Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals A Cautious Start; DLF, TVS Motor, Bharti Airtel, Marico In Focus
Most Asian Markets Trade Lower
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 106.19
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.90%
Brent crude up 0.73% at $88.09 per barrel
Nymex crude up 0.69% at $82.88 per barrel
GIFT Nifty down 0.05% at 19,215.5 as of 8:10 a.m.
Bitcoin up 0.36% at 34,562.69
F&O Cues
Nifty November futures rose 0.54% to 19234.25, at a premium of 93.35 points.
Nifty November futures open interest increased by 0.86% or 1,851 contracts.
Nifty Bank November futures rose 0.68% to 43,335, at a premium of 295.15 points.
Nifty Bank November futures open interest increased by 5.40% or 8,467 contracts.
Nifty Options Nov 2 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 19,500 and maximum put open interest at 19,000.
Securities in the ban period: Nil.
Trading Tweaks
Ex/Record Date Interim Dividend: Marico, GMM Pfaudler, Tide Water Oil (India), Petronet LNG, MMTC, and Siyaram Silk Mills
Who's Meeting Whom
Polycab India: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 2.
Keystone Realtors: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 6.
Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 3.
Rossari Biotech: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 6.
Schneider Electric Infrastructure: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 8.
Shriram Finance: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 31.
Blue Dart Express: To meet analysts and investors on Nov.