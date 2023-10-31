BQPrimeBusiness NewsStock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals A Cautious Start; DLF, TVS Motor, Bharti Airtel, Marico In Focus
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals A Cautious Start; DLF, TVS Motor, Bharti Airtel, Marico In Focus

Catch all the live stocks market updates here.

31 Oct 2023, 8:35 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NSE building in Mumbai. (Source: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
NSE building in Mumbai. (Source: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)
LIVE FEED
Most Asian Markets Trade Lower

Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 106.19

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.90%

  • Brent crude up 0.73% at $88.09 per barrel

  • Nymex crude up 0.69% at $82.88 per barrel

  • GIFT Nifty down 0.05% at 19,215.5 as of 8:10 a.m.

  • Bitcoin up 0.36% at 34,562.69

Japan's Bond Yield Rises To Decade High Before BOJ: Markets Wrap

Japan's Bond Yield Rises To Decade High Before BOJ: Markets Wrap
F&O Cues

  • Nifty November futures rose 0.54% to 19234.25, at a premium of 93.35 points.

  • Nifty November futures open interest increased by 0.86% or 1,851 contracts.

  • Nifty Bank November futures rose 0.68% to 43,335, at a premium of 295.15 points.

  • Nifty Bank November futures open interest increased by 5.40% or 8,467 contracts.

  • Nifty Options Nov 2 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 19,500 and maximum put open interest at 19,000.

  • Securities in the ban period: Nil.

Uttar Pradesh Power Pays Rs 1,361 Crore As Arrears To Bajaj Hindusthan

Uttar Pradesh Power Pays Rs 1,361 Crore As Arrears To Bajaj Hindusthan
Trading Tweaks

  • Ex/Record Date Interim Dividend: Marico, GMM Pfaudler, Tide Water Oil (India), Petronet LNG, MMTC, and Siyaram Silk Mills

Of Five Election-Bound States, This One Is Fiscally Most Vulnerable

Of Five Election-Bound States, This One Is Fiscally Most Vulnerable
Who's Meeting Whom

  • Polycab India: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 2.

  • Keystone Realtors: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 6.

  • Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 3.

  • Rossari Biotech: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 6.

  • Schneider Electric Infrastructure: To meet analysts and investors on Nov. 8.

  • Shriram Finance: To meet analysts and investors on Oct. 31.

  • Blue Dart Express: To meet analysts and investors on Nov.