Stock Market Live: Nifty Reclaims 20,000 Level As RIL, Infosys Gain; Aster DM Hits Life High
Catch the latest updates on stock markets here.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
ICICI Prudential Has 28.4 Lakh Shares Change Hands
28.4 lakh shares changed hands in a large trade
0.2% equity changed hands at Rs 550.75 apiece
Buyers and sellers not known immediately
Source: Bloomberg
BSE Market Cap Crosses Over $4 Trillion
Market capitalization of all BSE listed companies crosses over $4 trillion for the first time.
BSE listed companies market capitalization gains over 5.4% in the past month.
25 Dead In Fire Incident at Aether Industries Surat Site
Assessment of fire incident at Surat manufacturing plant underway
Source: Exchange Filing
IREDA Shares Debut At 56% Premium Over IPO Price
Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. debuted at a premium of 56.25% to its IPO price, suggesting strong demand for the first government-owned company going public.
Adani Group Stocks Advance
Adani Group stocks added as much as Rs 56,743 crore in investor wealth, taking their total market capitalisation to Rs 11.85 lakh crore, intraday.
As of 9:43, the shares added Rs 39,286 crore in market value taking the capitalisation to Rs 11.44 lakh crore.