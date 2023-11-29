BQPrimeBusiness NewsStock Market Live: Nifty Reclaims 20,000 Level As RIL, Infosys Gain; Aster DM Hits Life High
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market Live: Nifty Reclaims 20,000 Level As RIL, Infosys Gain; Aster DM Hits Life High

Catch the latest updates on stock markets here.

29 Nov 2023, 11:25 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>File photo of NSE Building In Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)</p></div>
File photo of NSE Building In Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

ICICI Prudential Has 28.4 Lakh Shares Change Hands

  • 28.4 lakh shares changed hands in a large trade

  • 0.2% equity changed hands at Rs 550.75 apiece

  • Buyers and sellers not known immediately

Source: Bloomberg

ADVERTISEMENT

BSE Market Cap Crosses Over $4 Trillion 

  • Market capitalization of all BSE listed companies crosses over $4 trillion for the first time.

  • BSE listed companies market capitalization gains over 5.4% in the past month.


25 Dead In Fire Incident at Aether Industries Surat Site

  • Assessment of fire incident at Surat manufacturing plant underway

Source: Exchange Filing

ADVERTISEMENT

IREDA Shares Debut At 56% Premium Over IPO Price

Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. debuted at a premium of 56.25% to its IPO price, suggesting strong demand for the first government-owned company going public.


Adani Group Stocks Advance

Adani Group stocks added as much as Rs 56,743 crore in investor wealth, taking their total market capitalisation to Rs 11.85 lakh crore, intraday.

As of 9:43, the shares added Rs 39,286 crore in market value taking the capitalisation to Rs 11.44 lakh crore.















Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT