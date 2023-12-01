Stock Market Live: Nifty Hits Fresh Life-Time High As L&T, ITC, RIL Lead
Bharti Telecom Acquires 1.35% Stake In Bharti Airtel
Bharti Telecom acquires 1.35% stake in Bharti Airtel from ICI for Rs 8,302 crore in a pre-market large trade
Alert: ICI stands for Indian Continent Investment
Source: Bloomberg
Tata Tech Shares Fall 7.7%
Shares of Tata Technologies Ltd. fell as much as 7.7% today to Rs 1,211.60, a day after it had made the best debut in the Indian stock market. The stock had risen over 180% on its issue price Thursday.
Flair Writing Lists At Rs 501 Per Share On NSE
Lists at Rs 501 per share on NSE vs issue price of Rs 304 per share
Lists at a premium of 64.8% on NSE
Lists at Rs 503 per share on BSE vs issue price of Rs 304 per share
Lists at a premium of 65.46% on BSE
Source: Exchanges
L&T Surges To Record High After It Incorporates L&T Semiconductor Technologies
Larsen & Toubro Ltd. rose nearly 3%, and touched an all-time high after it incorporated its wholly-owned subsidiary L&T Semiconductor Technologies Ltd. on Nov 29, according to an exchange filing.
The scrip rose as much as 2.79% to Rs 3,195.80 apiece, the highest level since its listing on the exchanges on Jul 7, 1997. It was trading 2.35% higher at Rs 3,182.20 apiece, as of 09:52 a.m. This compares to a 0.53% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
It has risen 53.03% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 71.51, which implied shares of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. is overbought.
Out of 37 analysts tracking the company, 33 maintain a 'buy' rating, 1 recommends a 'hold,' and 2 suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 4.0%.
Bajaj Auto's Total Sales Up 31% in November
Bajaj Auto's total sales grew 31% to 4,03,003 in November
Two-wheelers sales grew 33% to 3,49, 048 in November
Source: Exchange filing