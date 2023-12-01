Stock Market Live: Nifty Hits Fresh Life-Time High As L&T, ITC, RIL Lead

The scrip rose as much as 2.79% to Rs 3,195.80 apiece, the highest level since its listing on the exchanges on Jul 7, 1997. It was trading 2.35% higher at Rs 3,182.20 apiece, as of 09:52 a.m. This compares to a 0.53% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 53.03% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 71.51, which implied shares of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. is overbought.

Out of 37 analysts tracking the company, 33 maintain a 'buy' rating, 1 recommends a 'hold,' and 2 suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 4.0%.