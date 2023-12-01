BQPrimeBusiness NewsStock Market Live: Nifty Hits Fresh Life-Time High As L&T, ITC, RIL Lead
01 Dec 2023, 10:27 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The BSE logo sits on display outside the exchange building in Mumbai (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
The BSE logo sits on display outside the exchange building in Mumbai (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)

Bharti Telecom Acquires 1.35% Stake In Bharti Airtel

  • Bharti Telecom acquires 1.35% stake in Bharti Airtel from ICI for Rs 8,302 crore in a pre-market large trade

  • Alert: ICI stands for Indian Continent Investment

Source: Bloomberg

Tata Tech Shares Fall 7.7%

Shares of Tata Technologies Ltd. fell as much as 7.7% today to Rs 1,211.60, a day after it had made the best debut in the Indian stock market. The stock had risen over 180% on its issue price Thursday.

Flair Writing Lists At Rs 501 Per Share On NSE

  • Lists at Rs 501 per share on NSE vs issue price of Rs 304 per share

  • Lists at a premium of 64.8% on NSE

  • Lists at Rs 503 per share on BSE vs issue price of Rs 304 per share

  • Lists at a premium of 65.46% on BSE

Source: Exchanges

L&T Surges To Record High After It Incorporates L&T Semiconductor Technologies

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. rose nearly 3%, and touched an all-time high after it incorporated its wholly-owned subsidiary L&T Semiconductor Technologies Ltd. on Nov 29, according to an exchange filing.

Stock Market Live: Nifty Hits Fresh Life-Time High As L&T, ITC, RIL Lead

The scrip rose as much as 2.79% to Rs 3,195.80 apiece, the highest level since its listing on the exchanges on Jul 7, 1997. It was trading 2.35% higher at Rs 3,182.20 apiece, as of 09:52 a.m. This compares to a 0.53% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 53.03% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 71.51, which implied shares of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. is overbought.

Out of 37 analysts tracking the company, 33 maintain a 'buy' rating, 1 recommends a 'hold,' and 2 suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 4.0%.


Bajaj Auto's Total Sales Up 31% in November

  • Bajaj Auto's total sales grew 31% to 4,03,003 in November

  • Two-wheelers sales grew 33% to 3,49, 048 in November

Source: Exchange filing














