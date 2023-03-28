Sticky High Airfares Do Not Herald End Of Cheap Air Travel

Sky-high airfares have become the defining feature of air travel in India over the last few months as ticket prices remained elevated even after the peak festive season and the passenger traffic showing no signs of slowing.

The situation contrasts with the Indian aviation's legacy of being a price-sensitive market, where the dominant low-cost airlines often get caught in a downward spiral of lowering ticket prices to attract the flyers.

With supply trying to catch-up with the demand, the million-dollar question is whether the air travel in India has changed fundamentally with carriers finally showcasing pricing power?

"Capacity shortages are a part of it, but it's also about the Indian airlines getting their act together," said Kapil Kaul, chief executive officer of CAPA India.

Airlines are setting prices with profitability in mind and with a clear intention to maintain discipline. Passengers are also "willing" to spend more, the consulting firm said in a presentation at the CAPA India Aviation Summit. This is the first time in 20 years that the industry is seeing this twin phenomena, it said.