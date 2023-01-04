Sterlite Tech To Invest Rs 800 Crore To Expand Optical Fibre Capacity

Sterlite Technologies Ltd. will be investing Rs 800 crore by end of FY24 to expand its optical fibre manufacturing capacity to 42 million fibre kilometer from 33 MFKM, according to Managing Director Ankit Agarwal.

With the 5G rollout underway across the world, the company expects demand for fibre optic cables to rise not just in India, but globally as well. In some countries, work has progressed to sixth generation telecom networks as well.

Sterlite Technologies is expanding capacities across its India, Italy, and U.S. facilities. "We have been actively working on the expansion of the cable part, in particular,” Agarwal told BQ Prime in an exclusive interview.

“The U.S. facility is operational, as we speak. We are in the process of both getting technical approval and also just scaling up the capacity, making sure that operation systems, quality, IP systems... all of that are in place. I am pretty confident of scaling that up quickly in the next few months,” Agarwal said.

The additional capacities in Italy and India are expected to be ready in the next few months, he said.

“The investments are in place. We plan to invest close to Rs 500 crore in FY23. Out of that, around Rs 250 crore was invested in the first half, while the balance Rs 250 crore will be deployed in the second half.”

The company also plans to invest around Rs 300 crore in FY24 towards optical capacity expansion, he said.