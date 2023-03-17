Sterlite Power Bags Green Energy Transmission Project In Rajasthan

Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd. said Friday it has bagged a green energy transmission project in Rajasthan.

The project was bid out through a tariff-based competitive bidding process, a company statement said. Sterlite Power received the letter of intent from PFC Consulting Ltd. to build the project on a build, own, operate, and transfer basis for a period of 35 years.

Sterlite Power has been awarded the transmission project for the evacuation of power from renewable energy zones in Fatehgarh (9.1 GW), Bhadla (8 GW), and Ramgarh (2.9 GW) areas in Rajasthan.

The entire transmission system forms a critical part of the roadmap released by the Ministry of Power in 2022 for the integration of over 500 GW of renewable energy capacity into the national grid by 2030.

The project will involve the construction of a 765 kilovolt, 350-kilometer transmission corridor from Fatehgarh III to Beawar in Rajasthan.

Sterlite Power is a leading private sector power transmission infrastructure developer and solutions provider with a robust portfolio of 30 completed, sold, and under construction projects covering approximately 14,602 circuit km of transmission lines across India and Brazil.