Sterlite Copper Closure: An Engaging Saga To Complete Five Years This Week

On May 28, the Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, will complete five years of its closure. It was ordered to be shut down by the then AIADMK government of Edappadi Palaniswami in 2018, following the killing of 13 people in the police firing while protesting against the expansion of the facility. The Sterlite imbroglio has taken several twists and turns since its closure and acquired political and legal overtones.

The merits and demerits of the Sterlite Copper unit have been extensively discussed in court, involving even the highest court in the country. The case is still before the Supreme Court. The whole discussion on the Sterlite imbroglio thus far has been focused on the alleged negative environmental impact of the project in and around the region. The dust and heat generated by the controversy leading to its permanent closure by the Tamil Nadu Government, however, have been brushed under the carpet given the very birth of the Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi and the interesting history that surrounds its existence.

The Sterlite Copper unit has been in the eye of a storm ever since it came into existence. The project was driven out of Maharashtra and Goa for a variety of reasons. Tamil Nadu finally gave refuge to the project. If at all any culpability for letting the so-called polluting unit into Tamil Nadu had to be fixed, it must be fixed on the government of the day that allowed the project to come into the state in the first instance.

Tamil Nadu has been under the dispensation of either of the two Dravidian parties—AIADMK or DMK—all through the development of the Sterlite plant. Notwithstanding intermittent protests through these years, the project went from strength to strength. With close to 4,000 direct and 20,000 indirect jobs, the project helped the region around the port to prosper. It helped India become a copper-exporting nation.

May 28, 2018—the day when the Sterlite plant was ordered closed—changed the fate of the Sterlite workforce. And the day also rewrote the dynamics of copper economics in India. With the closure of the plant, life has undergone a dramatic metamorphosis for the population in the region. In its wake, Covid-19 has only accentuated its misery.

A new government of the MK Stalin-led DMK has taken over in Tamil Nadu. And the last word is still to be pronounced by the Supreme Court in the matter.

The Sterlite imbroglio, in the meantime, continues to generate considerable political slugfests. A recent remark by the Tamil Nadu Governor, RN Ravi, has ignited a fresh fire. While addressing civil service aspirants, Ravi had reportedly said that the protests against Sterlite, which led to the closure of the plant, were fully "foreign-funded". "Police firing that cost innocent lives was unfortunate. But they wanted it to be closed as Sterlite produced 40% of our copper," Ravi had reportedly said while responding to questions during the programme "Think to Dare" conducted inside the Raj Bhavan. The governor’s remark has sparked fresh controversy in the Tamil Nadu political circles.