Sterling & Wilson Shares Hit 5% Upper Circuit For Second Day

Shares of the Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. hit the upper circuit for a second day on Thursday after media reports claimed the company secured an order worth $2.2 billion from the Nigerian government.

Sun Africa LLC, a joint venture involving Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy has secured the order from Nigeria Power Ministry, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

An email sent to Sterling & Wilson by BQ Prime did not receive any response till the time of publishing this report.