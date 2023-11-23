Sterling & Wilson Shares Hit 5% Upper Circuit For Second Day
The company secured an order worth $2.2 billion from the Nigerian government, as per media reports.
Shares of the Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. hit the upper circuit for a second day on Thursday after media reports claimed the company secured an order worth $2.2 billion from the Nigerian government.
Sun Africa LLC, a joint venture involving Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy has secured the order from Nigeria Power Ministry, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.
An email sent to Sterling & Wilson by BQ Prime did not receive any response till the time of publishing this report.
Shares of Sterling & Wilson rose 4.99% to Rs 330.50 apiece, compared to a 0.06% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 at 12:02 p.m.
The stock has risen 23.67% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 65.40.
The one analyst tracking the company maintains a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month price target by the analyst implies a downside of 37.4%.