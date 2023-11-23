Sterling & Wilson Shares Hit 5% Upper Circuit For Second Day

BQPrimeBusiness NewsSterling & Wilson Shares Hit 5% Upper Circuit For Second Day
The company secured an order worth $2.2 billion from the Nigerian government, as per media reports.

23 Nov 2023, 01:03 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Company website)</p></div>
(Source: Company website)

Shares of the Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. hit the upper circuit for a second day on Thursday after media reports claimed the company secured an order worth $2.2 billion from the Nigerian government.

Sun Africa LLC, a joint venture involving Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy has secured the order from Nigeria Power Ministry, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

An email sent to Sterling & Wilson by BQ Prime did not receive any response till the time of publishing this report.

Shares of Sterling & Wilson rose 4.99% to Rs 330.50 apiece, compared to a 0.06% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 at 12:02 p.m.

The stock has risen 23.67% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 65.40.

The one analyst tracking the company maintains a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month price target by the analyst implies a downside of 37.4%.

