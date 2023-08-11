Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy Bags Order Worth Rs 1,130 Crore

Business NewsSterling And Wilson Renewable Energy Bags Order Worth Rs 1,130 Crore
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. on Friday announced that it has bagged new order worth 1,130 crore for 600 MWac (equivalent to 750 MWdc) solar PV project at Khavda from Gujarat Industries Power Co.
"Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Gujarat Industries Power Company Limited (GIPCL), for its proposed 600 MWac (equivalent to 750 MWdc) solar PV project at Khavda," a company statement said.
The total bid value, including operation and maintenance for three years would be Rs 1,130 crore (including taxes and duties).
The project comprises two blocks, with each block of 300 MWac. The scope of work includes design, engineering, supply, construction, erection, testing, and commissioning.
The company's CEO Amit Jain said, "We have started FY 2024 on a high note, with this prestigious order from GIPCL. With this, our total order booking in this fiscal jumps to over 1.6 GWp worth Rs 1,800 crore."
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy is a global pure-play, end-to-end renewable engineering, procurement and construction solutions provider.