Steady Rise In Demand For Skilled Healthcare Professionals In last Two Years: Report
The healthcare sector in India recorded a 22.4% rise in job postings between January 2021 and January 2023.
There has been a steady increase in job postings for skilled healthcare professionals in the last 2 years as hospitals continue to expand across tier I and II cities bolstered by the government's push on healthcare and nursing, a report said on Wednesday.
The healthcare sector in India recorded a 22.4% rise in job postings between January 2021 and January 2023, according to data from global job site Indeed.
This demand has been strengthened as healthcare chains and hospitals continue to expand across tier I and II cities, bolstered by the government's push on healthcare and nursing, it added.
The data for this report was based on job postings and clicks for healthcare job roles on Indeed's portal in the period under review.
The report further revealed that jobseekers too are increasingly looking for opportunities in the healthcare segment, which witnessed a 52% increase in clicks for healthcare roles.
The top roles among the healthcare-related jobs posted on the platform are nurses (13%), lab technicians (10%) and physicians (8%), it noted.
Bengaluru leads in the number of jobs for healthcare with over 8% of the total jobs share, followed by Delhi (7%), Mumbai (6%), Chennai (6%) and Hyderabad (5%).
In addition, there was an increased demand in terms of job postings from tier II cities for healthcare jobs, said the report.
These tier II cities were Coimbatore, Ernakulam, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, it added.
"As India's healthcare sector continues to grow, so are the opportunities for job seekers in this field. Driven by factors such as increasing healthcare needs, rising incomes, and government initiatives, the healthcare ecosystem has seen tremendous growth, and has created considerable job opportunities across Tier I and II cities. We expect the healthcare sector to continue to be integral as India charts its post-pandemic recovery", Indeed India Head of Sales Sashi Kumar said.