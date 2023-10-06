Status Quo On RBI Policy Rates On Expected Lines: Experts

Tribhuwan Adhikari, MD and CEO of LIC Housing Finance Ltd. said, "RBI's decision to maintain the repo rate unchanged in today's MPC meeting is on expected lines. The move demonstrates RBI's continued commitment to support growth and maintain economic stability. The steady interest rate regime will help us in keeping our offerings competitive and affordable.'

Chief economist of Bandhan Bank Ltd. Siddhartha Sanyal said, "The status quo on policy rates in October is no surprise and expected. The move was supported by all the six members of the MPC."

He said that after a sharp spike in the first half of the last quarter, prices of agro-commodities softened later and gave the central bank some breathing space at this juncture.