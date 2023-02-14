States' Borrowing Cost Continues To Rise Despite 52% Less Supply
The states' borrowing cost has risen for the third consecutive week.
The cost of market borrowings for states rose on Tuesday with the average pricing on their bonds rising by 5 basis points to 7.66% despite the draw down being just about half of the indicated amount.
The states' borrowing cost has risen for the third consecutive week.
Eleven states raised Rs 11,900 crore through state government securities on Tuesday, which was 52% less than the amount indicated for this week in the auction calendar.
In spite of lower supply, the weighted average cut-off rose by 5 basis points to 7.66% from 7.61% in the last auction. This was also despite the decline in the weighted average tenor to 11 years from 15 years, Icra Ratings said in a note.
The spread between the 10-year SGS and the new G-Sec yield eased to 35 basis points from 38 basis points last week. With the lower cut-offs of the longer tenor SGS relative to the 10-year and below segment, the yield curve remained inverted, the agency said.
Today's draw down was only 48% of the indicated amount, and also 2% lower than the year-ago level.