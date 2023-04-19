State Owned Steel Firms Clear Rs 7,673.95 Crore Dues To MSMEs In FY23: Government

Government-owned steel companies have cleared Rs 7,673.95 crore in dues from various MSMEs during FY23, 39.3% more than the Rs 5,511.07 crore paid during the preceding fiscal, the steel ministry said.

"The status of pending payments to MSMEs by the Central Public Sector Enterprises of the ministry is being monitored on a weekly basis to ensure payments to them within the 45-day time limit for such payments," it said.

A payment of Rs 876.10 crore was made by steel CPSEs to micro, small, and medium enterprises during March 2023, up 38.1% year-on-year and 23.1% higher than the previous month, the ministry said.

During the entire financial year 2022–23, steel CPSEs have made a payment of Rs 7,673.95 crore to MSMEs, which is 39.3% higher than the Rs 5,511.07 crore payment made during FY 2021–22.

