State Bank Of India Raises $750 Million Via Bonds

State Bank of India on Thursday said it has raised $750 million through bonds to fund offshore business growth.
The country's biggest lender has concluded the issue of $750 million senior unsecured fixed rate notes having maturity of 5 years and coupon of 4.875% payable semiannually under Regulation-S, SBI said in a filing.
"The bonds will be issued through our London branch as of May 5, 2023 and shall be listed on Singapore Stock Exchange and India International Exchange, GIFT City," it said.
Earlier this month, the bank's board had approved a proposal to raise $2 billion (about Rs 16,000 crore) from bonds to fund its global operations.