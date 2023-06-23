Startups Would Love A 2021, But Current Funding State Is 'New Normal': Peak XV's Anandan

The current scenario in the Indian startup ecosystem isn't a winter but rather a return to a "new normal", according to Peak XV Partners' Rajan Anandan.

The veteran venture capitalist, at a Redseer event on Thursday, called 2021 a "black swan event".

"Funding in 2021, and even the first half of 2022, was exuberant. In 2019, the entire funding amount stood at $14 billion in India. In 2020, it was $10 billion. In 2021, that jumped to $40 billion. As of June 2023, it's trending between $10 and $15 billion, which is back to 2019 levels," said Anandan, managing director at Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India & Southeast Asia). "We're back to a trendline, and that trendline is positive."

Anandan is responsible for scaling Sequoia Capital's flagship Surge programme, which is focused on early-stage startups in India and Southeast Asia. The number of investments in the space is growing, he said. "The early investments, which means the seed to Series A market is active."