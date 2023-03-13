Startups Hoping For Quick Resolution Of SVB Crisis Post FDIC Intervention

"But we expect the crisis to be resolved this week and we should get access to our funds. We have money outside SVB to cover 4-5 months of our operations. This gives us more than sufficient time for the crisis to be resolved, and for us to access our funds at SVB," Ramachandran said.

He added, "While most SaaS startups had some kind of exposure, most of them had diversified their funds and operations did not get impacted as such. Also, we knew it was only a matter of days that this issue would get resolved."

"We understood the way it snowballed into and most of us didn’t get carried away by the noise. We took stock of our financials outside SVB and believed this problem would get resolved in a few weeks. We kept our internal teams updated on the situation. SaaS is a close-knit community here and we are speaking to each other to ensure the confidence within the community is held up," Ramachandran said.