Startups' Addressable Market Estimates Were Based On Fallacy: PwC's Amarjeet Makhija

Multiple funding rounds at incremental value, easy access to capital, and inflated addressable market estimates are a thing of the past.

What's new? Lengthier, probing conversations between investors and founders, and measured growth over blitzscaling, according to PwC India's Amarjeet Singh Makhija.

The fundamental difference between the ecosystem today and a couple of years ago is the way capital is being disbursed, Makhija, the partner and leader of startups and unicorns at PwC India, told BQ Prime in an interview.

"Founders that have a real pedigree, are high on technology, and are solving real problems still continue to get the right kind of money. There was a frenzy during 2021–22, when everybody was trying to put in money at whatever valuation. Then, it was a seller's market. Today, it is a buyer's market," he said.

VCs today are "flush with money" but the trend of multiple rounds of funding happening at incremental value every time is a "thing of the past", according to Makhija. "Everybody is being told that you have to spend the money in the right manner... Fresh capital coming in has become a little more calculated."