Startup Street: Funding Picks Up, The Dark Store Provider, Rising Office Needs And More

This almost two-year-old startup might be behind the last packet of chips or clothes you delivered.

ZFW Dark Stores operates 171 such stores, enabling same-day delivery in cities like Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad. The idea came to Madhav Kasturia while he was bedridden due to an injury during the Covid-19 pandemic: "I realised e-commerce was my only option for getting everything. Despite being in Delhi, most of my online purchases were taking five to seven days, leaving me waiting desperately for what I urgently needed."

On the other hand, Kasturia said, Amazon and quick-commerce players have raised consumer expectations for ever-faster deliveries through offerings like same-day or next-day deliveries. "But logistics around same-day or next-day deliveries are complicated and expensive, and D2C brands in India are struggling to catch up," he said.

Fast forward two years, and ZFW has raised about Rs 14 crore ($1.7 million) from VCs such as Silicon Valley-based Riso Capital and South Asia Technology Partner and a bunch of D2C founders such as Arjun Vaidya of Dr. Vaidya’s, Mohit Sadaani of The Moms Co., Ashutosh Valani, and Priyank Shah of Beardo, among others.

"Interestingly, a lot of these D2C founders came on board first as customers and have now become investors after realising the massive pain points they're solving for in e-commerce," Kasturia told BQ Prime.

ZFW collaborates with underutilised real estate facilities, such as small hotels, stores, and warehouses, to transform them into dark stores in prime commercial areas of a city. "There are more than 3 million of these underutilised real estate spaces in India alone that are looking to optimise idle capacity," he said.