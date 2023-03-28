Startup Street Explainer: How Series Funding Works

Over the years, as India’s startup ecosystem has grown, news of the funding has become very common.

In the past couple of months, InsuranceDekho raised a large $150 million Series A round. FreshToHome also raised over $100 million in Series D funding. But what exactly does it mean when a company raises Series A/B/C/D funding?

These are simply names given to subsequent rounds of funds raised by a company, according to Shruti Srivastava, an investment director at early-stage venture capital fund Avaana Capital.

She took the analogy of comparing a startup raising money to filling petrol in a car.

"The founders are the drivers, the car is the startup, and the funds are the petrol that is going to get them from point A to point B. At which point, if the founders are not generating petrol of their own, they'll need to add more to get from point B to point C."