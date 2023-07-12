Tech Investors Bet on AI, Leave Crypto Behind

Some crypto investors have come under fire for kindling an interest in AI. Paradigm, the high-profile crypto VC firm started by Coinbase Global Inc. co-founder Fred Ehrsam and former Sequoia Capital partner Matt Huang, removed crypto mentions from its website and played up its interest in AI instead, crypto news outlet the Block reported in May. Huang tweeted this month that the website update had been “a mistake” and directed users to a new version of the company’s homepage that includes moving neon green and black banners emblazoned with the word “CRYPTO.”