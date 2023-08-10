Startup Funding Winter To Pass In 6-12 Months: Redseer Survey

The funding winter for startups may move to funding spring in the next 6-12 months, according to a survey of investors conducted by startup consulting firm Redseer Management Consulting Pvt.

About 50% of investors surveyed are positive that the startup funding spring will return over the next 6–12 months, while 17% of respondents thought it would happen sooner. The rest say it would take 12–18 months or more before the funding winter passes, according to the survey.

"The expectation with funding patterns so far is that 2023 will revert to the long-term trends, in line with the years CY17 to CY20, and hover between $12 billion and $15 billion, beyond which it is expected to be bullish into CY24 and touch $15–20 billion," said Kanishka Mohan, partner at Redseer.

The number of funding deals, which dropped early in CY23 to 700–900 deals from 1,519 deals in CY22, is also expected to shoot back by CY24 to 1,000-1,200 deals.

"Moreover, VCs today have more dry powder than ever, also signalling a positive outlook is the total number of deals this year, 90% of which are likely to be seed or early-stage deals, similar in trend to what was seen since CY17," Mohan said.

Of the over 1,000 startups the survey has evaluated, the next set of unicorns will emerge from sectors such as direct-to-consumer beauty and personal care, diagnostics and clinics, gaming and app studios, and personal loans, among others, Redseer said.