Startup Funding In February Falls To Lowest In Eight Months: Morgan Stanley
February 2023 is also the eighth month in which the funding has stayed below $1 billion.
Funding in India's burgeoning startup ecosystem slowed to an eight-month low in February, with about $596 million cumulatively being invested into companies, according to Morgan Stanley.
Funding was largely held up by three major raises by InsuranceDekho, FreshToHome, and PhonePe, which contributed about $350 million to the total for the month.
Month over month, funding for startups fell 27% from $814 million in January, while year over year, the figure fell 83% from $3.6 billion.
"In terms of stage of funding, activity in February 2023 was dominated by early and middle-stage transactions," Morgan Stanley said. While InsuranceDekho's fundraising was a Series A round, FreshToHome is currently in Series D.
In sync with the reduced amounts, deal activity also remained sluggish, with about 35 fundraisers. That compares with 43 in January 2023 and 103 in February 2022.
Fairly muted sentiments in the funding market have manifested in the form of layoffs, restructuring, and a priority on profitability across Indian startups.
The funding winter that has hit the Indian startup ecosystem has spanned across sectors, while internet-first listed firms have also seen a tumbling in valuations and several startups delaying IPO plans.