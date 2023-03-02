Startup Funding In February Falls To Lowest In Eight Months: Morgan Stanley

Funding in India's burgeoning startup ecosystem slowed to an eight-month low in February, with about $596 million cumulatively being invested into companies, according to Morgan Stanley.

February 2023 is also the eighth month in which the funding has stayed below $1 billion.

Funding was largely held up by three major raises by InsuranceDekho, FreshToHome, and PhonePe, which contributed about $350 million to the total for the month.