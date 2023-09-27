Startup Funding Falls To Its Lowest In At Least Five Years In July-September, Says Tracxn

Funding winter continued to impact India's tech startups as the third quarter of calendar year 2023 turned out to be the worst in at least five years, according to Tracxn.

After an increase in funding in Q4 of 2022, this is now the third consecutive consecutive drop in funding. The quarter saw inflows of about $1.5 billion, which is a 30% drop from the previous quarter and a 54% slide from a year earlier.