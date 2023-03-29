Howard Schultz Spars With Bernie Sanders Over Starbucks Union Tactics

The union Workers United has prevailed in elections at around 300 of Starbucks’s roughly 9,000 corporate-owned US cafes over the previous sixteen months, spreading from an initial landmark victory in Buffalo, New York, to sites throughout the country. But none of the newly unionized cafes has come close to securing a collective bargaining agreement with the company, and the pace of new unionization petitions has slowed down, as workers allege the company has been retaliating in stores and stonewalling at the bargaining table.