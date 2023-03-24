Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan's New role: To work As Barista In Stores Every Month

Starbucks' new Indian-origin CEO Laxman Narasimhan has said he will work as a barista once a month in stores to stay close to the company's culture, customers, challenges and opportunities.

Narasimhan, 55, officially became the Seattle-based coffee giant's chief executive on Monday, taking the reins from Howard Schultz about two weeks earlier than scheduled.

In a letter to the employees on Thursday, the Indian-American business executive said he will always be a 'fierce advocate' for the company's partners and its culture.

"With you, I’ve experienced every aspect of the business to learn what it truly means to wear the green apron. You’ve welcomed me into our stores, trained me in how to be a barista … all to help me deeply understand what we do, how we do it, and the challenges and opportunities facing us," he wrote.