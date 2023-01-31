Star Health Q3 Results: Profit Rises, Beats Estimates

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co.'s third-quarter profit rose year-over-year, beating analyst estimates.

The private standalone health insurer reported profit of Rs 210 crore year-on-year as against a loss of Rs 578 crore in the quarter ended December, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 181 crore profit estimated by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Sequentially, the bottom line jumped around 1.3 times.

The company earned a net premium of Rs 2,867 crore, a 13% increase over a year earlier.