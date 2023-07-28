Star Health Q1 Results: Profit Rises 35%, But Misses Estimates

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. reported a rise in profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, but missed analysts' estimates.

The private standalone health insurer reported a profit of Rs 288 crore, in the quarter ended June, which is 35% higher than last year, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 360-crore profit estimated by analysts tracked by Bloomberg. The bottom line surged 183% sequentially.

The company earned a net premium of Rs 2,801 crore, a 19% increase over a year earlier.