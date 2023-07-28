Star Health Q1 Results: Profit Rises 35%, But Misses Estimates
Star Health reported a profit of Rs 288 crore in Q1, which is 35% higher than last year.
Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. reported a rise in profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, but missed analysts' estimates.
The private standalone health insurer reported a profit of Rs 288 crore, in the quarter ended June, which is 35% higher than last year, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 360-crore profit estimated by analysts tracked by Bloomberg. The bottom line surged 183% sequentially.
The company earned a net premium of Rs 2,801 crore, a 19% increase over a year earlier.
Star Health Q1 FY24 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue rose 14% to Rs 3,190 crore, against a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 3,242 crore.
The operating profit ratio was 9.58%, as against 10.38%.
Retail health reported a segmental profit of Rs 271 crore, up 4%.
Group health profit stood at Rs 21 crore, 13% higher.
The solvency ratio—which measures the extent to which assets cover commitments for future liabilities—rose to 2.18 from 1.87. The minimum regulatory requirement is 1.50.
The expenses of management on gross written premium ratio was 31.94% versus 31.43%.
The combined ratio—which is a sum total of expenses for management and claims ratio—improved to 97.81% from 98.24%.
Shares of Star Health ended 1.27% lower on Friday before the results were announced, as compared with a 0.16% fall in the benchmark Sensex.