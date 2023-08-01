Star Health Gets 'Buy' Rating As Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. got a 'buy' rating as Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the insurer, citing its industry-leading market share in retail health and current valuations.

"While the stock has underperformed over the last three months, we see multiple catalysts over the next 12 months, viz., pickup in customer renewals for 'family health optima' plan towards the end of the four-month grace period, larger banca tie-ups, and scale-up of rural business," the brokerage said in a July 31 report.

Key takeaways from the report: