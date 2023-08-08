ADVERTISEMENT
Star Cements Q1 Results: Profit Rises 38%, Beats Estimates
The cement manufacturer's Q1 net profit rose 38.05% YoY to Rs 93.25 crore, beating a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 85.80 crore
Star Cement Ltd.'s first-quarter profit rose, beating analysts' estimates.The cement manufacturer's net profit rose 38.05% year-on-year to Rs 93.25 crore in the first quarter, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 85.80 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Star Cement Ltd.'s first-quarter profit rose, beating analysts' estimates.
The cement manufacturer's net profit rose 38.05% year-on-year to Rs 93.25 crore in the first quarter, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 85.80 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Star Cement Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14.32% at Rs 760.47 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 759.55 crore).
Net profit rises 38.05% to Rs 93.25 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 85.80 crore).
Ebitda up 4.15% at Rs 129.28 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 150.23 crore).
Ebitda margin at 17% versus 18.66%.
Shares of Star Cement closed 2.24% lower at Rs 163.50 apiece before the results were announced, as compared with a 0.13% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT